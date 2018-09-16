Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

20 injured as Peshawar-bound train derails near Attock

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Sep 16, 2018

ATTOCK: At least 20 passengers were injured after eight bogies of the Peshawar-bound Khushhal Express derailed between Attock and Mianwali on Sunday, a spokesperson of Pakistan Railways told Geo News.  

Rail traffic was suspended after the incident took place between the Sohan Bridge and Makhad Road railway stations. 

Eight bogies of the Peshawar-bound Khushhal Express derailed near Attock early Sunday, September 16, 2018. Photo: Geo News
A spokesperson of Pakistan Railways confirmed that a rescue and relief operation is under way for affected passengers and derailed bogies.

A relief train and rescue truck dispatched from Kundian Junction have reached the site of the incident while another rescue truck en route from Peshawar and a relief train dispatched from Rawalpindi are expected to arrive shortly, the spokesperson further added.  

Khushhal Express had departed from Karachi on Saturday. It was en route to Peshawar via Mianwali and Attock.

