Tuesday Sep 18 2018
By
KSBKausar Salim Bangash

Three students, teacher electrocuted to death during school assembly in Mansehra

Tuesday Sep 18, 2018

 A teacher and three students were killed by electrocuted when an iron pipe tangled with electricity wires during morning assembly. Photo: File
 

MANSEHRA: A teacher and three students were electrocuted to death on Tuesday when an iron pipe tangled with electricity wires during morning assembly, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred during flag hoisting ceremony at school assembly. An iron pipe tangled with electrical wires resulting in the students and teacher's death.

The students who have been identified as Noman, Bilal and Asif were students of fourth, fifth and eighth grade respectively.

Investigations into the incident are underway, police added.

