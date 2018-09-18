China appreciates FM Qureshi's visit to Afghanistan

The Chinese Foreign Ministry appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s recent visit to Kabul and said they hope it will lead to an improvement in ties between the two countries. Photo: File

BEIJING: The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s recent visit to Kabul and said they hope it will lead to an improvement in ties between the two countries.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang while addressing a weekly press briefing said, “As a neighbour of Afghanistan and Pakistan, we hope that the relations between the two countries will further develop."

“China supports the implementation of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity by both sides,” he added.

Geng continued, “China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in improving relations between the two countries and actively promote the cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad."

He further said, “China is maintaining close communication with Afghanistan and Pakistan on the arrangements for the second trilateral foreign ministers' dialogue."

The first trilateral dialogue between the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Beijing on December 26 last year and the second trilateral dialogue between the countries is scheduled to be held in Kabul this year.

On September 15, FM Qureshi had visited Kabul on his first foreign visit since assuming office.

FM Qureshi met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah and his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani during his visit and discussed cooperation in various fields between the two countries.