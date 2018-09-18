Will hold important news conference soon: Rao Anwar

Photo: File

KARACHI: Former SSP Rao Anwar, who has been accused in the extrajudicial killing of a shopkeeper and aspiring model Naqeebullah Mehsud, has announced to hold an important news conference after Muharram holidays.

While having an informal conversation with journalists after hearing in an anti-terrorism court, Anwar spoke about loopholes he believed existed in the investigation and said that even five top officials could not probe the matter properly. He added that even the phone number mentioned with his name in the inquiry report was wrong.

Anwar was certain he will be posted as the charges on him were “merely allegations”.

During the hearing on Naqeebullah murder case, Anwar and other accused of being involved in the killing were present, while the investigation officer submitted to the court a report on absconders.

However, the hearing was adjourned till October 11 due to absence of the ATC judge.

Naqeebullah was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by then-Malir SSP Rao Anwar in Karachi on January 13 in what was later determined to be a fake encounter.

A public outcry broke over the extrajudicial murder of the 27-year-old native of Waziristan on social media.