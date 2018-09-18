Sharjeel Memon nominated as co-accused in liquor bottles recovery case

KARACHI: Former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday was nominated as co-accused in the challan submitted to a District South judicial magistrate in a case pertaining to the recovery of liquor bottles.



Chief Justice Saqib Nisar discovered alcohol bottles in his surprise visit to Memon's room at a private hospital in Karachi. Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to Central Prison Karachi.

The investigation officer said in the challan submitted to a judicial magistrate that as many as three bottles were confiscated from Memon’s room, of which one bottled contained “two inches” of alcohol.

The suspects, Muhammad Jam, Shakaruddin, and Mushtaq Ali, has admitted tampering with the evidence. The police added, Memon was admitted in room number 4013 of a private hospital. On August 1, it came to know of illegal activities in his room on August 1 from the CCTV footage.

Shakaruddin has admitted to chucking liquor bottles in a dustbin. Police recovered two cigarette packs from the room. The CCTV shows that the suspect tampered with pieces of evidence.

As many as 15 eyewitnesses will be presented before the court, said the challan, and except Memon, all other suspects are on bail.