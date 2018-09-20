Saudi Arabia invited to be third partner in CPEC: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the government has extended an invitation to Saudi Arabia to become the third partner in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor plan.



The federal information minister was addressing a press conference, where he said that a high-level delegation will come to Pakistan in the first week of October.

He further said that Saudi people extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Chaudhry said that Saudi Arabia's king Salman bin Abdulaziz has ensured that the kingdom stands besides Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that securing the kingdom is the same as protecting Pakistan.

He said that upon the recommendation of the Saudi monarch a high-level committee has been formed. In the visit to Pakistan, Saudi delegation will comprise Saudi finance minister and Energy minister, said Chaudhry.

Fawad said that the pacts with Saudi Arabia will be transparent and clear, and huge investment will be done from the other side.

China's investment of more than $50 billion initiated CPEC projects across the country. The projects aim to improve connectivity between Pakistan and China, starting with the port of Gwadar. Power, infrastructure and other projects are part of CPEC.