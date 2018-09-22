Korangi residents foil rickshaw driver's attempt to kidnap 10-year-old girl

KARACHI: A rickshaw driver was arrested Friday night after he was allegedly caught trying to kidnap a minor girl from the metropolis' Korangi neighbourhood, police said.



Residents of Sector 33-F of Korangi No. 2 were alerted of the kidnapping bid when Dua, 10, cried for help as the suspect — identified as Nazir — attempted to run away with the minor in his rickshaw.



According to police, the 10-year-old had gone out to buy groceries when the alleged abductor tried to force her into his rickshaw. The passersby rescued the minor girl, caught the kidnapper, and beat him up before handing him over to the authorities.

Police said a first information report (FIR) had been filed in this regard.