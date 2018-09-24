Several villages flooded as India releases water in rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab

LAHORE: Several villages in Pakistan were flooded after India released water in River Ravi, River Sutlej, and River Chenab on Sunday.



A high flood in Nullah Dek was reported near Chahoor in Pasrur tehsil after India released water from its reservoirs. Hundreds of acres of crops were also destroyed in Shakargarh city.

The Flood Forecasting Division Lahore (FFD) had earlier issued a flood alert in River Chenab at Marala and downstream, River Jhelum at Mangla, Rivers Ravi, and Sutlej along with associated nullahs of Rivers Chenab and Ravi.

The scale of flood in Rivers Ravi and Sutlej in Pakistan depends on releases from India.

The Indian action to release water from its reservoirs comes days after Indian authorities revoked its decision to accept Pakistan’s proposal for a meeting between the foreign ministers on the sidelines of UNGA in New York.

Later, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had threatened Pakistan with surprise action by Indian security forces.

In a response, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor had stated that Indian army has been indulged in their country’s politics in the wake of corruption scandals whereas he vehemently warned Indian civilian and military’s top brass against putting burden of their domestic issues on ‘Pakistan’s shoulders’.

