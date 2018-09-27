PM Imran calls Tahirul Qadri, assures justice for Model Town victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri and assured him that justice will be served to the victims of the 2014 Model Town incident.



The premier and PAT chief spoke via telephone a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected a petition to summon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Model Town case.

“We cannot allow those who killed innocent civilians to escape justice,” the premier was quoting as telling the PAT chief.

“We will not any compromise on the implementation of law,” he added.

Vowing to bring all those involved in the incident before the courts without any discrimination, PM Imran said, “Immediate justice in civil and criminal cases is one of the top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.”

PAT chief in response said, “PM Imran has given a ray of hope to the families of the Model Town victims.”

Thanking the premier, Qadri said, “PM Imran’s vision for upholding the law is commendable.”

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in police action against Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers in Lahore's Model Town area during an 'anti-encroachment operation' on June 17, 2014.

