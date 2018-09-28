President Alvi all praise for Pakistani cinema

The cast of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2. Photo: Marwa Hocane Twitter

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday was all praise for Pakistani cinema.

President Alvi took to Twitter and said, “I watched the movie Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 yesterday. An excellent production. I am glad Pakistan cinema is catching up and creating good entertainment.”

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 is the highest grossing Pakistani film.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the film stars Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali Butt, Mawra Hocane, Kubra Khan, Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa.

The film has been hailed by fans and critics alike, calling it, "a new chapter in country’s cinema history" while others have said it is better than the first movie which was released in 2015.

