PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing on Thursday arrested a Pashto singer, Muneeba Shah, for allegedly blackmailing a girl via a fake social media account.



FIA’s cybercrime wing said Shah used to upload pictures of girls through a fake Facebook account and blackmail them.

Shah has been arrested on allegations of blackmailing girls, the cybercrime wing further said.

A case has also been registered against the singer under cybercrime laws.