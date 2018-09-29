KARACHI: An anti terrorism court on Saturday sentenced former sessions judge Sikandar Lashari sentenced to death.



The former district and sessions judge (Mithi) had been charged with murdering the 19-year-old son of Jacobabad district and sessions judge in February 2014.

Lashari had been serving a prison sentence in Hyderabad jail and was presented before the ATC today.

During the hearing today, the ATC judge sentence Lashari to death.

The second accused in the case, Irfan Bengali, was also awarded a death sentence.

Aqib Shahani, the son of Jacobabad district and sessions judge was gunned down in Hyderabad on February 19, 2014.

