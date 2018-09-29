Pakistani woman shares how she felt after pictures went viral during Asia Cup

Rizla Rehan's pictures while watching Asia Cup matches went viral on both sides of the border. Photo: Twitter

Rizla Rehan, whose pictures while watching matches at the Asia Cup went viral in India and Pakistan, said she never imagined she would become an internet sensation.

In an interview with News18, Rehan said, “I don’t have the words to express how I feel. It is an amazing feeling and I never expected in my wildest dreams something like this would ever happen to me."

“I am just an ordinary Pakistani girl,” she said.

Originally from Karachi, Rehan has been living in Dubai for some time now.

Rehan, who became a social media sensation after she was caught watching an Asia Cup match between Pakistan and India, recalled, “I did not know I was captured on camera during the match. I came home after watching the match, disappointed that Pakistan had lost when a friend sent me a message with my picture titled, India nay match jeeta hai liya lekin Pakistan nay dil jeet liya hai (India won the match but Pakistan won hearts). I thought nothing of it and that my friends were joking."

But that was not the end of it.

“I called my husband the next day when another friend called me and told me that the people from radio were looking for me,” she said. “My husband told me to enjoy the five minutes of fame.”

Describing herself as nothing more than another cricket fan, Rehan said, “I enjoy watching cricket but I won’t call myself the biggest fan. I went there to support and cheer on my country.”

She added, “Watching the match in the stadium is a different experience with all the fans getting together and cheering on the team. You don’t get that atmosphere while watching the game at home.”

Speaking about the love that she has been getting from the other side of the border, Rehan confessed, “I would love to visit India one day. I am a huge fan of Indian movies, Big Boss, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and saaris.”

Rehan further said, she will be cheering on the team when then they take on Australia next. “I will be watching Pakistan’s matches against Australia as well as Pakistan Super League matches.”

She further shared that she had a "fan moment" when Indian coach Ravi Shastri gave her the thumbs up during the Pakistan, India match. “Ravi Shastri is a cricketing legend and he gave me a thumbs up, now I don’t know if he knew I was the viral girl or not. Another person from the Indian camp waved at me also,” she shared.

Responding to a question regarding her Indian fans she said, “I have a lot of Indian fans and I get along with them. If they ever visit Pakistan they know they will be welcomed warmly.”

When asked what is the one thing that would make her happy, Rehan said, “I want India to visit Pakistan and play matches there.”