Rhea Seehorn reflects on being casted in ‘Pluribus' after major win

By
Geo News Digital Desk
January 11, 2026

Rhea Seahorn recalled why she signed up for Pluribus blinded sided.

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star, after winning Best Actress in a Drama Series at 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, in a backstage press interview shared why she committed to taking on the lead role in creator Vince Gilligan’s science-fiction drama series before even reading the script.

The actress opened up about the easy chemistry she has with the TV show creator, with whom she has previously collaborated with on Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, saying, “Honestly, I’ll go wherever Vince wants me to go.”

Seehorn continued, “When he called me and said he wrote something for me and said, ‘But I’m not ready to give you the script,’ I said, ‘It doesn’t matter, just yes.’ And he was like, ‘Well, no, just wait and read it.’”

“I said, ‘No, it’s fine. It’s just fine. We’ll do it,’” she recalled.

The series follows Carol Sturka (Seehorn), a romance author who is one of only 13 people immune to an alien virus that turned billions of people into an eerily happy collective hive mind.

Season one of Pluribus is streaming on Apple TV+ while the streaming platform has renewed the series for second season.

