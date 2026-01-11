Nick Reiner's new documentary drops unheard clues about Rob, Michele murder

Rob Reiner and wife Michele’s son Nick is under arrest for their murder

Nick Reiner has not yet directly addressed the charges against him for the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, but a newly released documentary looks at some clues leading up to the tragedy.

The documentary, The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, analyses the 32-year-old filmmaker’s life before the tragedy struck their family.

It explores Nick’s 2020 diagnosis of schizophrenia and a recent change in his medication, which arguably contributed to the erratic behaviour and subsequent murders.

The medication made him “erratic and dangerous,” according to TMZ, and his behaviour got increasingly alarming a month before the murders.

The Being Charlie writer had reportedly been in a Los Angeles rehabilitation centre a few weeks before Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death in their home.

The outlet reported that due to the weight gain as a side effect of his medications, the psychiatric facility changed the prescription and that made him even more erratic.

The now-deceased parents were allegedly aware of the mental health crisis but helpless regarding a course of action to take.