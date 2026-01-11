 
Hailey Bieber hits back at social media debate surrounding her marriage

Hailey Bieber addresses 'toxic' marriage speculations with Justin

Geo News Digital Desk
January 11, 2026

Hailey Bieber addresses toxic marriage speculations with Justin
Hailey Bieber addresses 'toxic' marriage speculations with Justin

Hailey Bieber responded to the speculations about her cryptic social media move after making headlines about marital woes with husband Justin Bieber.

The 29-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday, January 10, and shut down the rumours, writing, “Hey. I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored, but I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship.”

Hailey concluded her Story by writing, “Have a beautiful Saturday!”

The Rhode founder ignited a debate on social media after she seemingly reposted a TikTok video discussing her marriage with the Baby hitmaker.

Hailey Bieber hits back at social media debate surrounding her marriage

The user compiled the pictures of the couple, where Justin seemed to be ignoring Hailey or behaving badly towards her, and argued, “Most long-term relationships that we romanticise and congratulate only work because the woman is a tolerant co-dependent.”

Although many social media sleuths shared screenshots of her reposts showing the TikTok video, Hailey claimed that she never reposted such a clip.

Despite clearing up the air, the skincare mogul was not defending her relationship for the first time.

Justin and Hailey have addressed the speculations about their marital woes many times, but fans seem to scrutinise their every move.

