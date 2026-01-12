Blake Shelton breaks silence on Gwen Stefani breakup rumours

Blake Shelton addresses Gwen Stefani divorce rumours

Blake Shelton is setting the record straight on rumours swirling about his marriage to Gwen Stefani.

While co-hosting Country Countdown USA on Saturday, January 10, the country star addressed ongoing speculation that he and Stefani are headed for divorce, calling the reports wildly inaccurate and rooted in internet fiction.

Shelton, 49, said he first noticed the breakup chatter back in October and couldn’t help but laugh at how quickly the narrative shifted based on paparazzi sightings.

“I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up,’” he said. “‘They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’”

The cycle, he explained, seems endless. “And another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store … ‘They’re divorcing,’” Shelton continued.

The Voice coach added that some of the images circulating online don’t even add up. “I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’”

Those experiences have made Shelton wary of online rumors altogether, stressing that he doesn’t “believe anything anymore that I see on the internet.”

As for where the couple really stands, Stefani offered a glimpse just days ago. The No Doubt frontwoman rang in 2026 by sharing a video of the pair kissing on New Year’s Eve, writing, “Last few hours of 2025,” over the clip. In another video, Shelton gently caressed her face as they shared another kiss, putting the divorce rumours to rest.