Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles makes shocking claims

Beyoncé doesn't talk about 'money'

Beyoncé may now be counted among the world’s richest musicians, but according to her father, Mathew Knowles, money has never been what drives her.

After the singer reportedly closed out 2025 on Forbes’ billionaire list, Knowles offered a candid take on what truly motivates his daughter, insisting wealth was never the goal behind her success.

“I’ve never heard Beyoncé ever talk about money… It’s always been, ‘How can I make my fans happy? How can I be the best at what I’m doing?’” Knowles told Page Six.

He stressed that financial success came as a result of her work ethic, not as a target she chased.

“Her money came with the success, but that has never been a goal of hers. And I love that about her,” he added.

Beyoncé’s reported billionaire status places her among a very small group of musicians, alongside Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and her husband, Jay-Z.

Beyoncé with father Mathew Knowles

Her recent financial leap has been fueled by massive live performances, including The Renaissance World Tour and her Cowboy Carter concerts, as well as her expanding business portfolio.

That empire includes ventures such as SirDavis whisky and Cécred haircare, which have added to her already formidable earning power.

Still, Knowles said her priorities remain unchanged.

While he did congratulate her for reaching the milestone, he emphasized, “That’s just not Beyoncé. That’s not who she is.” He explained that her focus has always been on excellence, fan connection, and giving back.

“She’s motivated by being the very best. She’s motivated by making her fans happy and…. giving back to the community as well,” he said.

Despite the headlines surrounding her wealth, Knowles’ message was clear, for Beyoncé, success has always been about impact, not income.