PPP makes damage control move over its MPA’s allegations of horse-trading

KARACHI: Home Minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday tried to contain the damage after his MPA’s allegations of horse-trading, and said the Pakistan Peoples Party does not believe in the practice.



PPP member of Sindh Assembly Taimur Talpur on Friday had said some members of other parties had “sold their vote” to PPP in the March Senate elections, blasting them for continuing to being an MPA.

Shah explained that Talpur’s words were nothing but a manner of speaking, and that the party does not believe in this practice.

If members of some parties were unhappy with their parties or their candidates and decided to vote for PPP then it is not the latter’s fault, said Shah.

The minister added that accusing PPP of purchasing vote through money is an insult to the people of Sindh.

Talpur’s comments had prompted political rivals to demand an inquiry into the allegation, after which the Election Commission of Pakistan issued notices to the PPP MPA to appear before it on October 4.