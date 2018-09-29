Fakhar, Shadab, Hasan promoted to platinum category for PSL-4

KARACHI: Several young cricketers have been promoted to the platinum category by Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of the 4th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).



The new category list was announced on Saturday by the PCB, which also marks the commencement of retention and transfer window for the franchises ahead of PSL 2019.

According to the list released by the PCB, of all the players already contracted with different franchises, Misbahul Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Aamir, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali and Sarfraz Ahmed are included in platinum category.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were previously in diamond category while Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali are promoted from gold category. Mohammad Irfan has also been promoted from diamond category to platinum category.

Umar Akmal, the out-of-form player, has been relegated to gold category from platinum category.

Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Shinwari and Asif Ali are also promoted to diamond category from the gold and silver categories.

With draft’s date yet to be finalised, teams are now open for retention and transfer ahead of the draft’s day. Each team can retain up to 10 players.

A squad of 16 will have three players each from platinum, diamond and gold categories, five from silver category and two from emerging players’ category.