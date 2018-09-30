Shabbir Iqbal wins CNS Open Golf Championship

In Amateurs category, Captain Shahid Masood of Karachi Golf Club won in net with a score of 282 net while Ashiq Hussain won the gross with a score of 292 gross. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seasoned golfer Shabbir Iqbal added another title to his tally on Sunday by winning the 23rd CNS Open Golf Championship in Karachi, with a score of -16 in the four-day championship.



Shabbir who took the initial lead with the score of under 4 in first round kept the lead throughout the tournament by playing a poised and mistake-free golf.

He looked on top of his form on the last day of the championship and played another under 6 to complete the four-day championship in 272 strokes, 16 under par.

Mohammad Ashfaq of Airmen Golf Club, who finished second in the professional category, was six strokes behind the eventual champion Shabbir.

Ansar Mahmood, who hit the hole in one on day championship, made a comeback on last day by completing the round in 68 strokes to finish the championship at the score of 5-under-par and finish at the jointly-third position.

Hamza Amin, who couldn’t keep the momentum on the final day of the championship, was also on the third position along with Ansar with the score of 5-under.

In Amateurs category, Captain Shahid Masood of Karachi Golf Club won in net with a score of 282 net while Ashiq Hussain won the gross with a score of 292 gross.

Imdad Hussain of Lahore Garrison Golf Club won the Senior professionals while Asghar Ali and Mohammad Akram finished as runners-up in the category.

Asad Khan of PAF won Junior professionals while Syed Bilal Hussain was runner-up in juniors category.

Aania Farooq won ladies grass while Tabassum Sharif won the ladies net.