Sethi presents arguments before ICC tribunal over botched cricket agreement with India

DUBAI: Former Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Najam Sethi appeared before the ICC's Dispute Resolutions Committee over botched cricket agreement on bilateral series between Pakistan and India.



The PCB is demanding 70 million dollars in compensation from India, saying that a memorandum of understanding signed in 2014 had guaranteed six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

However the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have said they are unable to play against Pakistan until their government gives them permission and dismissed the agreement as not legally binding. The hearing is set to last until October 3.

Najam appeared as a witness for the PCB while Ratnakar Shetty represented BCCI in the hearing.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are involved in a dispute over an agreement signed in April 2014 to play bilateral matches. India, however, did not honour the agreement and PCB filed a notice of dispute with the International Cricket Committee (ICC) last November claiming damages from the BCCI.



The PCB is being represented by Khwaja Ahmad Hosain, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Alexandros Panayides of Clifford Chance, London, Lawyers from Clifford Chance, London.



Lawyers from LMA Ebrahim Hosain, Pakistan, Salman Naseer, PCB GM Legal Affairs.

The Dispute Panel hearing the matter comprises Michael Beloff QC, Chairperson, Jan Paulsson Annabelle Bennett.

ICC´s chief executive David Richardson last week urged the two nations to resolve the matter between themselves rather than seeking arbitration.

"It is a matter between India and Pakistan. We would like the resumption of ties between the two nations on a bilateral basis," said Richardson.

"We will facilitate any settlement decision if we can. Other than that, it is up to the two nations."

India-Pakistan ties, including sports and cultural contacts, plummeted after the 2008 militant attacks in Mumbai, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistani militant groups.

There has been just one bilateral tour since, when Pakistan visited India to play two Twenty20s and three one-day internationals in December 2012 and January 2013.

Pakistan and India continue to play each other in international events, including last month´s Asia Cup in Dubai.