Three wounded as apparent gas explosion destroys Karachi shop

KARACHI: At least three people were wounded in an explosion in a shop in the neighbourhood near Matric Board Office in the metropolis' North Nazimabad area, authorities said.



The injured people were moved to a nearby hospital.

Authorities, including police, rescue personnel, and bomb disposal squad (BDS), immediately arrived at the scene of the blast to control the situation and tend to the wounded.

The impact of the explosion shattered the windows in nearby buildings, affecting multiple cars and motorcycles parked in the vicinity, and destroyed at least three neighbouring shops as well.

According to rescue sources, the blast was likely caused by gas that had leaked out of one of the two cylinders inside the burger shop and filled up inside. Both the cylinders, however, were safe and intact.

A fire consequently erupted that was doused by a fire brigade vehicle present at the scene within the hour.

Speaking to Geo News, Shakeel Sarfaraz, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for North Nazimabad, said that an investigation into the explosion was currently underway.

Geo News also spoke to an eyewitness, who was closing down his own shop for the day. Smoke billowed out in every direction after the blast, he related, adding that nearby shops were also impacted by the explosion.

The shop owner, who also arrived at the scene, confirmed to Geo News that both of the cylinders in his shop were intact but that one of them had less gas.

"An employee was running the shop today and I wasn't here," he said, adding that all of his life savings had been wiped out by the blast.

The BDS, on the other hand, said that further, definitive information will be made available in the morning.