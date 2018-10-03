Zulfi Bukhari appointment case: Appeal filed against SC registrar's objections

Zulfi Bukhari, a close friend and aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was appointed as a special assistant to the premier on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development last month. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Adil Chatta, on Wednesday, filed an appeal against objections raised by the Supreme Cout's registrar on his petition that challenged Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as the PM's special assistant.

Bukhari was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development last month. The petitioner had moved the top court against Bukhari's appointment, stating that he was a dual national.

The apex court's registrar had later raised objections on the petition. In his appeal, Chatta has said the objections on his petition were baseless.

The appeal further pleads the court to reject the objections and hear the petition against Bukhari's appointment. The petition said: “If dual nationals cannot be members of the National or provincial assemblies then they should not be appointed as premier’s special assistants either as they have similar responsibilities.”

“Bukhari should not be allowed to work as the premier’s special assistant and his appointment should be declared null and void with immediate effect. Work that cannot be done directly cannot be done indirectly either," the petition said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Cabinet Division were made respondents in the petition.



The London-based businessman, who is a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has the status of a minister of state.