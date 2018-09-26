Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment challenged in Supreme Court

Zulfi Bukhari. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close aide Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as his special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development has been challenged in the Supreme Court.



A petitioner, Adil Chatta, moved the top court against Bukhari’s appointment as he is a dual national.

The petition filed under the Constitution states, “If dual nationals cannot be members of the National or provincial assemblies then they should not be appointed as premier’s special assistants either as they have similar responsibilities.”

“Bukhari should not be allowed to work as the premier’s special assistant and his appointment should be declared null and void with immediate effect,” the petition added.

The petition further said, "Work that cannot be done directly cannot be done indirectly either."

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Cabinet Division have been made respondents in the petition.

Earlier this month, Bukhari was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and human Rresource development.

The London-based businessman, who is a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has the status of a minister of state.