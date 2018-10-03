PTI's Dr Shahzad Waseem wins Senate seat from Punjab

Waseem secured 181 votes while Hassan managed to bag 169 of the total cast 351 votes in Punjab Assembly on the seat vacated after Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar resigned to take up Punjab Governorship. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Dr Shahzad Waseem won the election held on a vacant Senate seat from Punjab after defeating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khawaja Ahmed Hassan on Wednesday.

Waseem secured 181 votes while Hassan managed to bag 169 of the total cast 351 votes in Punjab Assembly on the seat vacated after Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar resigned to take up Punjab Governorship.

Sarwar was appointed Governor after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf formed governments in the centre and Punjab respectively.

Dr Waseem expressed his gratitude to the PTI members and allies for voting for him, and vowed to play an active role in the upper house of legislation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulated Dr Waseem on winning the polls and said that his win is the victory for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

The chief minister claimed that the party will also win the forthcoming by-election with thumping margin.