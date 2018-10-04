Govt teams resume operation on third day of Lahore anti-encroachment drive

LAHORE: Teams of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and district administration on Thursday resumed operations against land grabbers on the third day of an anti-encroachment drive in the city.



The teams will retrieve illegally occupied land in the city's Harbanspura and Sabzazar vicinities.

A deadline issued to Harbanspura's protesting citizens, to submit documents proving their ownership, will end today. During yesterday's operations, citizens had objected to demolishing the encroachments. In response, the authorities had given them a one-day deadline to prove their legal right on the properties.



In the first two days of the operation, the LDA demolished the furniture market of land grabber Mansha Bomb and retrieved over 25 showrooms and 20 commercial plots in the market located at the PIA road.



Shopkeepers and residents resorted to protest the demolition, resulting in the arrest of one person by the police on rioting charges.

A backhoe pictured as it picks up debris from demolished structures. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

The drive against land mafia and illegal encroachments in Lahore was launched a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Ministry of Interior to place alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb and his sons on the Exit Control List.

During the drive, the authority expects to retrieve 31,687 kanals of state land, 280 acres land of the forest department, eight plots in the Walled City, 636 kanals of land that belongs to LDA, and 32 plots worth Rs2 billion of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL).

