Peshawar woman arrested for cyber-blackmailing

PESHAWAR: A woman was arrested Thursday night here in the city for sharing the pictures and other information of another girl through a fake social media account, authorities said.



Acting upon the request of another girl, the cyber-crime unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the girl suspected of online blackmailing.



According to sources, the suspect is a friend and neighbour of the girl who was being blackmailed through a fake Facebook account.

The targetted woman's engagement was also broken off due to the private information that was shared online, sources added.



It should be noted that last week, on September 28, a Pashto singer was arrested for blackmailing a girl online

Muneeba Shah, the singer, was arrested for allegedly uploading pictures of girls and blackmailing them through a fake Facebook account.

A case was also registered against the singer under cybercrime laws.