Politicians react to Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Ashiana Housing Scheme case on Friday.

The NAB accused Shehbaz of misusing his powers while being the chief minister of Punjab in an inquiry pertaining to Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

The anti-graft body said that the inquiry conducted so far reveals sufficient evidence to prove involvement of former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif "in the commission of offences as defined under section 9(a) and Schedule of the National Accountability Bureau 1999."

Below are reactions from politicians to the arrest of the PML-N president and leader of the opposition in National Assembly:



Nawaz terms Shehbaz's arrest 'worst victimisation'

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reacted to the arrest of his brother Shehbaz Sharif, terming it "worst victimization" and holding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government responsible for it.

The former premier, in his statement, said that not only the arrest was regretful, but it was ridiculous as well.

"Shehbaz, being the chief minister of Punjab, set an example of public service with honesty," Nawaz said, noting, "His services were acknowledged by the people, foreign governments and international organisations."

He said that "everyone knows the PTI government is responsible for this worst vicitimisation."

The former premier said the government should be prepared to face the same treatment in future what it is meting out to opponents today.

Chaudhry says government is neutral

One of the first reactions to the arrest came from Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry who said the government was neutral and NAB was an independent institution.

“The government is neutral in this entire matter but we want accountability for those people who have robbed the country. This is an important step towards that accountability,” Chaudhry told reporters.

Chaudhry said others involved in big cases should also be arrested.

The minister said that these cases were initiated by NAB during the tenure of the PML-N government and then continued. He informed reporters that according to NAB law, there was an inquiry first, followed by an investigation and then a reference was filed.

“NAB has now converted these cases into an investigation. NAB has seen that there is potential in the cases and major corruption has taken place,” the minister said

Chaudhry added that corruption amounting to Rs56 billion is alleged to have taken place in Ashiana and other cases.

Shah condemns, Bilawal refrains from commenting

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah condemned the way in which Shehbaz Sharif was arrested, calling it an insult to Parliament.

“The government should avoid politics of revenge and is taking such steps due to the failure of its 100-day programme, ”Shah said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a news conference was asked about the arrest but did not comment.

“I wouldn’t want to comment without reading the case and want to leave it at that.”

PML-N workers protesting outside the NAB office in Lahore following the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif - Photo: Geo News screengrab

PML-N leaders being arrested before every election: Hamza

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly and Shehbaz Sharif's son, Hamza Shehbaz said PML-N leaders were being arrested before every election.

Hamza said the PML-N president was accused of cancelling [Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme] contract awarded to Lateef & Sons, despite the fact that it was cancelled by Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) board of governors on the basis of its findings.

The PML-N leader elaborated that the contractor, Chaudhry Lateef, was accused of irregularities in Orange Line and other projects, adding that he had entered into plea bargain with NAB.

He said that Lateef was still absconding in a corruption case, lamenting that the contractor was still awarded contract of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

Marriyum calls arrest victimisation on pretext of accountability

In her reaction to the arrest of the party president, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif was summoned in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company case, but then NAB arrested him in Ashiana case.

She noted that the former government of Punjab led by the then Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had itself pointed out corruption in the Ashiana case.

"Arresting the PML-N president only 10 days ahead of by-elections in the country is an effort to influence the polls," the party leader said while speaking to media.

She maintained that her party was being victimised on the pretext of accountability.

"Neither a minus-one could take place, nor the PML-N could be split, which is why these steps are being taken," Marriyum contended.

She further said the party leaders were gathering in Lahore to finalise a future strategy.

Abidi predicts PML-N win in by-elections

Former MQM lawmaker Syed Ali Raza Abidi tweeting on the arrest of Sharif said the PML-N would win the upcoming by-elections in Punjab with ease.





