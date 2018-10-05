Farzan stars as Lahore Qalandars make it to Abu Dhabi T20 final

Farzan Raja bowls in Abu Dhabi stadium. Photo: Faizan Lakhani

ABU DHABI: Leg-spinner Farzan Raja starred with four wickets to fire Lahore Qalandars into Abu Dhabi T20 final as they beat Hobart Hurricanes by 35 runs to finish on top in Group A.

The Pakistan Super League side smashes 181-6 after winning the toss, thanks to Mohammad Faizan’s 58 off 44 balls, and it proved too much for their Australian counterparts.

Faizan added 74 for the second wicket with captain Sohail Akhtar, who scored 37.

English all-rounder Jordan Clark was involved in five of the six Lahore wickets to fall, taking two wickets, two catches and completing a run out.

In reply, the Hurricanes, Big Bash finalists earlier this year, struggled to keep the scorecard moving freely and finished on 146-8.

Raja, 23-year-old find of Qalandars player development programme, played an important role in restricting Australians with his excellent 4-24 from four overs.

Captain Charlie Wakim’s 43 was the standout innings for Hobart Hurricanes.

Earlier, Lahore, who chose to bat, got off to a strong start before struggling in middle overs.

But, the strategy to stay on wicket worked for Lahore as they added 73 off last five overs, that possibly turned the match.

Mohammad Faizan who came in at 24-1 in the fourth over, hit four fours and three sixes to complete his half century.

In reply, Hobart’s Ben Duckett reverse swept three fours in a quick-fire 18 at the start of the chase, but he fell caught at point off Mazz Khan’s leg-spin trying to repeat the dose.

Lahore Qalandars’ spin kept the Hurricanes in check.

Lahore’s victory means the clash between Hobart and Yorkshire is a dead rubber. But the Qalandars can look forward to the final which will be played at 9pm.