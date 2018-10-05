NAB accuses Shehbaz of misusing powers as Punjab chief minister

The NAB says in its report that Shehbaz Sharif, being the Punjab chief minister, unlawfully assumed powers of PLDC board of directors. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif of misusing his powers while being the chief minister of Punjab in an inquiry pertaining to Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).



Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme case on Friday, after he appeared before the anti-graft body in Saaf Pani Company case.



The NAB in its report said the inquiry conducted so far reveals sufficient evidence to prove involvement of former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif "in the commission of offences as defined under section 9(a) and Schedule of the National Accountability Bureau 1999."

It said that Shehbaz, being the chief minister, unlawfully assumed the powers of PLDC board of directors, misused his authority and acted in connivance of then secretary to CM Punjab Fawad Hassan Fawad and others, and illegally got cancelled the contract awarded to M/s Ch. A Latif & Sons for infrastructure development of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project.

"The said award of contract was declared as lawful and as per PPRA rules by a high power committee so there was no justification to cancel it," the report read.

"However, it was done to give illegal favour to favourite contactor, who had paid illegal gratification for the same."

The anti-graft body further stated that Shehbaz unlawfully directed PLDC to entrust the project of Ashiana Iqbal Punjab to LDA.

"This decision of accused was illegal and mala fide as PLDC was the company which was established for undertaking such housing projects. Further, decision of the company i.e. PLDC were to be taken by the BOD of the company independently as per Corporate Governance Rules, 2013 & Companies Ordinance 1984 (now Companies Act 2017)," it mentioned.

The report said that this act on part of the accused caused huge loss to state exchequer.

"Accused illegally transferred this project to LDA, which was headed by his close aide Ahad Khan Cheema. Cheema in connivance with said accused awarded illegal contract of Ashiana Iqbal Project and received illegal gratification for the same," it said.

The NAB stated that Shehbaz further worked in connivance with other accused persons and directed LDA to undertake Ashiana Iqbal project under Public Private Partnership mode.

"This was done to give unlawful benefit to blue eyed firm namely M/s Bismillah Engineering Service Company, which was a proxy of M/s Paragon City. The PPP mode was adopted in order to give undue benefit of 2000-k state land under the garb of remuneration of construction of flats in Ashiana Iqbal, Barki Road, Lahore," the report read further.

The anti-graft body stated that "it is very likely that the accused by misusing his position/clout may temper the prosecution evidence through coercion, criminal inducement and intimidation."

It said the arrest of the accused was necessary for the collection of evidence and concluding the investigation in accordance with the law.