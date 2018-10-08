Multan police requests govt to issue red warrant against Qandeel’s brother

MULTAN: Police on Wednesday forwarded a request to the federal government to issue a red warrant against Qandeel Baloch's brother who resides in Saudi Arabia.



The Multan Police in its request forwarded to the federal government stated that it is possible to arrest Arif through Interpol.

At the time of Qandeel's murder, police had said that the prime accused in her murder case, Waseem, was in constant contact via telephone with his brother, Arif.

Baloch was strangled to death at her home in Muzaffarabad, Punjab, on July 16, 2016. Her brother, Waseem, is on trial for the murder.

Her parents in the first information report had also held Waseem responsible for the murder and named their two other sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif as accomplices.

The parents had also stated that influential religious cleric, Mufti Abdul Qavi, instigated the murder. A few weeks before her killing, the 26-year-old had posted several controversial selfies with the cleric that led to him being humiliated and his membership of the moon-sighting committee revoked.

Separately, Waseem went on record and admitted to drugging and killing his sister when presented before a special magistrate.

Others arrested in the case include, Zafar, who publicly humiliated Waseem for his sister’s risqué online videos, and Abdul Basit, who was to help Waseem flee after the killing.