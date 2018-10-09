IG transferred for not being submissive to PTI govt, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the federal government transferred Punjab Inspector General Tahir Khan as he refused to follow the directions given to influence the minister Mahmood-ur-Rasheed's son case.



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday suspended the federal government's decision to replace Punjab police chief Tahir Khan with Amjad Javed Saleemi.

Earlier today, the Establishment Division had issued a notification to appoint Amjad Saleemi as the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP). The announcement came after one month and two days of Khan's appointment as the province's police chief.

The party's spokesperson demanded chief justice to take notice of the case.

The PML-N leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should not commit suicide for going to the International Monetary Funds for the bailout package as promised to the masses but at least he should render an apology.

"The nation is very much eager to know the date of suicide but I would say the premier should rather at least apologise and resign," she said.

Aurangzeb said the Punjab Chief Minister doesn't even have the potential to chair provincial cabinet meeting.

She said that the government has disturbed Pakistan - China relations, and have deteriorated country's ties with Saudia Arabia in view of pleasing India and the United States of America.

She added that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has a past with the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and Musharraf's party.

"Chaudhry wanted to join PML-N. But our party doesn't have doors open for people like him," she added.