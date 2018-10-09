PPRC chief Nasir Durrani resigns over transfer of IG Punjab: sources

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Police Reforms Commission (PPRC) Chairperson Nasir Durrani has tendered his resignation over the transfer of Punjab Inspector General Tahir Khan, sources informed Geo News Tuesday.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government replaced Punjab police chief Tahir Khan with Amjad Javed Saleemi. The announcement came after a little over a month of Khan's appointment as the province's police chief.

However, the decision was subsequently suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the grounds that the transfer a few days before the by-elections was a violation of the law.

Sources said that Durrani expressed his disappointment over IG Khan's transfer.

Given the special task to bring reforms in Punjab Police, Durrani was assured by Prime Minister Imran Khan that his government would not use its political influence in the law enforcement, according to sources.

'Directives to influence case of Punjab minister's son'

Commenting on the IG's transfer earlier, a spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the federal government transferred IG Khan for he refused to follow the directions given to influence the case of Punjab Minister for Housing Mahmood-ur-Rasheed's son.

Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the case.

'Khan removed for not obeying govt orders'

Speaking on the matter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tahir Khan was removed as Punjab police chief for not obeying orders of the government.

The federal minister further said Khan had exhibited carelessness towards institutional matters.



"We have given a clear message to the bureaucracy that we want work done," Chaudhry said. "In the present government's tenure, only those who perform will continue to serve on their positions."

Khan did not fulfill his responsibilities, the information minister further said.