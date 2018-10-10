Millions found in fake bank account of govt employee in Karachi

KARACHI: Another case of a mysterious bank deposit emerged on Wednesday as millions were discovered in the account of a woman employed in the public sector.



According to reports, Sarwat Zehra, a resident of Karachi’s Korangi area and employee of the health department, found that millions were deposited in her bank account when the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a tax notice to her.

Zehra’s son, Daniyal Haider, while speaking to Geo News said, “As per FBR, a bank account was opened in her name in a private bank in Federal B Area and a transaction was made by a chemical company.”

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber-crime circle has summoned the woman for questioning.

A series of mysterious deposits such as this have surfaced in recent days, as the FIA continues its probe in a high-profile money laundering case involving fictitious ‘benami’ bank accounts.



On Monday, a mysterious bank deposit made an unsuspecting man from Hyderabad an overnight millionaire. Pardeep Kumar, a driver by profession, was stunned to find Rs49,954,432 listed on his ATM slip when he withdrew his salary on October 8. Just last month, he had Rs18,000 in his bank account, he told Geo News.

Over the weekend, the agency traced a trade account of a student from Larkana with millions of rupees, a week after it found Rs2 billion in a food vendor’s bank account.

