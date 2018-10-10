Saad Rafique files plea for protective bail in IHC

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail.



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been probing Rafique in connection to an inquiry into a private housing scheme scam. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also been summoned by NAB a number of times for questioning in the case.

In his plea, Rafique has stated that NAB issued summon notices to him on March 20 in the Paragon Housing Society scam and on March 28 he submitted his reply and related documents. After a detailed investigation session, NAB directed that more documents be submitted which I did on April 5, he further said.

Further, Rafique stated that he was never a director or shareholder of the Paragon housing scheme.

"If arrest warrants are issued then I should be given two weeks," the PML-N leader requested and pleaded to the court to inform NAB regarding injuries against him and direct the bureau to not arrest him for two weeks.

Last week, NAB arrested PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case and he has been remanded on a 10-day physical remanded.