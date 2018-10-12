Can't connect right now! retry
All judges will be held accountable: CJP

Friday Oct 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday remarked that the Supreme Judicial Council is “very active now” and the process of accountability has begun.

“All judges will be held accountable now,” the chief justice said while heading a bench hearing a case pertaining to the Lahore High Court’s supervisory role over lower courts.

“People have been crying and dying but are not getting justice,” he added.

The top judge added, “Supreme Court’s bench number 1 has wrapped up 7,000 cases but when we ask judges they say only 20 cases have been wrapped up.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui removed as IHC judge

The SJC recommended Justice Siddiqui's removal over his controversial speech before Rawalpindi bar association on July 21

Further, Justice Nisar warned, “Those judges, who issue verdicts on very few cases, will also be tried under Article 209.”

A day earlier, President Arif Alvi removed Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui from the post of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge in the light of a recommendation by the Supreme Judicial Council.

The SJC had recommended removal of Justice Siddiqui from his office over his controversial speech before the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi on 21 July, 2018. Justice Siddiqui in his speech had blamed the higher judiciary for the country's 'deplorable' state of affairs.

