Imam-ul-Haq to undergo surgery in Dubai

DUBAI: Opener Imam-ul-Haq will undergo surgery on his finger in Dubai tomorrow (Saturday).



The 22-year-old left-hander injured his finger while fielding in Australia’s second innings on Thursday which was later found to be fractured.

"Imam has fractured the fifth finger of his left hand while fielding and has been ruled out of the second Test starting in Abu Dhabi from October 16," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.

A replacement has not been named, but Pakistan has the option to include Fakhar Zaman or promote Azhar Ali for the Abu Dhabi test.



The opener is also doubtful for the upcoming series against New Zealand and will be monitored before the three-match T20 series against Australia starting from October 24.

Imam scored 76 and 48 in the first Test against Australia. He also featured in a double century opening stand with Mohammad Hafeez in the first innings and took three catches.