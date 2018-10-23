Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq takes oath as LHC chief justice

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq took oath on Tuesday as the as the chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).



He was administered oath as the LHC chief justice by the provincial governor Chaudhry Sarwar. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and others judges were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.

On Monday, President Arif Alvi appointed Justice Anwaarul Haq as the new chief justice replacing Justice Yawar Ali.

Justice Anwaarul Haq will serve as LHC chief justice till December 31, 2018.

A notification stated that six other are appointed as additional judges to the court.

These include Justices Mujahid Mustaqim Ahmad, Asjad Javaid Ghural, Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Jawad Hassan, Muzammil Akhtar Shabir and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz.