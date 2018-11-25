Can't connect right now! retry
Shehbaz undergoes medical examination at Islamabad hospital

Sunday Nov 25, 2018

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif underwent a medical examination at a private hospital in the federal capital on Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president was brought to the hospital by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials earlier today and his blood tests and Computed Tomography (CT) scan were conducted.

Shehbaz's CT scan report is expected to be received on Tuesday after which doctors will meet him again and brief him on his medical condition, sources said.

"After the report, the medical experts will put forth their recommendations regarding whether he needs to be kept under observation or not," sources added.

Further, NAB sources said that Shehbaz will be flown back to Lahore on Tuesday.

A four-member medical board had earlier recommended that Shehbaz’s CT scan be conducted on an immediate basis after his blood report indicated signs of cancer returning, sources said. 

The board had also suggested that a larger board comprising cancer experts be formed, the sources added.

Shehbaz, who has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case, was flown to Islamabad on Friday to attend the National Assembly session.

Comments

