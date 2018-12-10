Hope new Indian govt will show positive attitude: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan wants enduring peace in the region, says FM Qureshi/ File photo

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that there is no way out except for negotiation when it comes to relations between India and Pakistan, expressing hope that the new Indian government will show a positive attitude.



The foreign minister was addressing the National Assembly session today, where he apprised the House regarding the country’s regional relations.

While speaking on the Afghan peace process, the FM said that US President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Pakistan, asking for assistance.

He said that Pakistan wants enduring peace in the region and the Afghan peace process needs every party’s participation.

He said that there are charges of terrorism on Pakistanis in Afghan jails and the government is not providing details of the prisoners.

He said that progress has been made in the issue at the meetings held at Doha and UAE but Pakistan presented its stance that all the burden shouldn’t be put on it.