Monday Dec 10 2018
GEO NEWS

PM impressed with Murad Saeed's performance, hints at making him federal minister

GEO NEWS

Monday Dec 10, 2018

The prime minister told Saeed that he was considering making him federal minister-File Photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed satisfaction at the performance of Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed and hinted that he might be made a federal minister, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

The prime minister today chaired an eight-hour long cabinet meeting to review performance of ministries.

"As far as the most notable performance is concerned, PM was impressed by Murad Saeed's performance and gave the hint that he would be made federal minister," Chaudhry said while speaking to Geo News.

The prime minister told Saeed that he was considering making him federal minister, Chaudhry said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today gave another three months to members of his cabinet to deliver in their respective ministries.

The prime minister presided over a meeting of the federal cabinet, which reviewed performance of ministries. Reports from all the ministries and divisions were presented to the premier at the meeting.

Khan directed the cabinet members to work hard and speed up efforts to raise living standard of the masses. He said the foundation of a 'Naya Pakistan' had been laid.

