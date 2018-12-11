Doctor's negligence caused Sialkot woman's death during childbirth, family claims

Geo.tv/Files

SIALKOT: A young woman died after childbirth at a private hospital here Monday night due to what her family alleged was negligence on the doctor's part, Geo News reported citing authorities.



According to police, the incident took place in the Head Marala area where Mehvish, 27, was brought for delivery. She passed away after giving birth to a daughter.



Subsequently, the bereaved family of the mother of four protested in the hospital whereas the doctor, as well as the staff, fled.