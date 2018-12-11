Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Doctor's negligence caused Sialkot woman's death during childbirth, family claims

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

Geo.tv/Files

SIALKOT: A young woman died after childbirth at a private hospital here Monday night due to what her family alleged was negligence on the doctor's part, Geo News reported citing authorities.

According to police, the incident took place in the Head Marala area where Mehvish, 27, was brought for delivery. She passed away after giving birth to a daughter.

Subsequently, the bereaved family of the mother of four protested in the hospital whereas the doctor, as well as the staff, fled.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM