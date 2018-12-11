FIA stops Hamza Shehbaz from flying to London

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday barred Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz from flying to London.



The son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-) President Shehbaz Sharif said, "When I reached the immigration counter, I was told that my name is on the black list."

"I am not wanted in the ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry," he added.

Hamza was scheduled to depart for London via a private airline to meet his brother.

Last month, NAB had recommended to the Ministry of Interior to place Hamza and his brother, Salman, on the Exit Control List (ECL).

In a letter to the Ministry of Interior, NAB stated that Hamza and Salman are under investigation.

Hamza and Salman are facing a NAB inquiry related to the construction of a bridge in Chiniot which allegedly facilitated Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by the Sharif family. NAB claims that Rs200 million were paid from the national exchequer for the construction of the bridge.

