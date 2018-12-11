Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
Raees Ansari

FIA stops Hamza Shehbaz from flying to London

By
Raees Ansari

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday barred Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz from flying to London.

The son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-) President Shehbaz Sharif said, "When I reached the immigration counter, I was told that my name is on the black list."

"I am not wanted in the ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry," he added.

Hamza was scheduled to depart for London via a private airline to meet his brother.

Last month, NAB had recommended to the Ministry of Interior to place Hamza and his brother, Salman, on the Exit Control List (ECL).

In a letter to the Ministry of Interior, NAB stated that Hamza and Salman are under investigation.

Hamza and Salman are facing a NAB inquiry related to the construction of a bridge in Chiniot which allegedly facilitated Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by the Sharif family. NAB claims that Rs200 million were paid from the national exchequer for the construction of the bridge. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM