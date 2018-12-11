Dacoit gang mugging females only arrested in Karachi police encounter

KARACHI: Police arrested on Tuesday members of a dacoit gang after an encounter, which was involved in robberies targeting only females.



SSP East Ghulam Azfar spoke to media in a press conference, where he said that one suspect was also wounded in the encounter.

During the press conference, women who fell prey to the street crimes perpetrated by the dacoits, were also present.

According to Ghulam Azfar Mehesar, the suspects were arrested from PECHS 3 in the encounter.

SP Jamshed Quarter Shumail Riaz told media that the gang had four members which had mugged females 200 times in the past four and a half years.

He said that bags, cash and jewelry were recovered from the suspects and returned to the victims.

Police said that the suspects targeted citizens in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Clifton and other areas.

An accomplice of the dacoits was earlier injured in another police encounter and is in a prison.

The suspects were earlier also involved in incidents of robbery and confessed to involvement in more than 100 incidents in the city.

Police said that the dacoits would target females only because they said women showed least resistance.

SSP East said that the amount of money recovered from the two suspects is Rs350,000.

Police said that it is conducting raids to arrest the fourth accomplice, adding that the rickshaw in which the suspects used to rob women was also found.