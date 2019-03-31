Fawad Chaudhry tells Khursheed Shah to 'stop selling Benazir and Bhutto's names'

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry slammed senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday and said he should "stop selling the names of Benazir and Bhutto".

Chaudhry took to Twitter and said, “Khursheed Shah should remember his wrongdoings and stop selling the names of Benazir and Bhutto. Shah has the biggest part in the destruction of national institutions."

“He [Shah] was the chairman of the committee which stacked political appointments in the past. Shah is the biggest ‘insect’ in the termites which ate away at the roots of our national institutions,” the minister added.

Earlier in the day, Shah had criticised the incumbent government's decision to rename Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) saying that Benazir Bhutto made sacrifices not just for the party but for the entire country.

“It is shameful Imran Khan wants to remove the former premier’s name from BISP,” Shah told media in Sukkur. "There is fear that what if these ‘Naya Pakistan’ people [also] remove Quaid-e-Azam’s image from the currency [notes].”

“You can’t remove Benazir’s name from the hearts of people. That is the name of democracy,” the PPP leader said. “The name that was written in blood cannot be removed with water.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a meeting with members of the Grand Democratic Alliance in Ghotki on Saturday, was quoted as suggesting that the name of BISP, the country’s largest social safety net programme of its kind, would be amended.