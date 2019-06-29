Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
pakistan
Saturday Jun 29 2019
By
Web Desk

Pakistan rejects US religious freedom report, calls it ‘biased’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected a report by the US State Department on International Religious Freedom, calling it a “compendium of unsubstantiated and biased assertions.”

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, “The report's segment on Pakistan is a compendium of unsubstantiated and biased assertions. As a matter of principle, Pakistan does not support such national reports making observations on the internal affairs of sovereign States. Pakistan, therefore, rejects these observations.”

“Pakistan is a multi-religious, multi-cultural and pluralistic society where people of different faiths are living together. Their contributions to society add to its richness and diversity. Their rights are guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan. These constitutional guarantees are underwritten by a vigilant judiciary that has demonstrated resolve to protect the fundamental rights — including religious freedoms — in recent high profile cases,” the FO added.

The foreign office further said Pakistan is implementing a comprehensive “National Action Plan on Human Rights” which focuses on, policy and legal reforms, access to justice, implement key human rights priorities, implementation of international and UN treaties and the implementation and monitoring mechanism for the Action Plan.

“The funds to the tune of PKR 750 Million have been allocated for implementation of the Plan,” the statement said.

The statement further said, Pakistan has always played a positive role and engaged the international community including the US. “With a view to have better and mutual understanding of the issue of religious freedoms, which are under stress around the world. Pakistan is of the view that all countries are obliged to promote religious harmony and have a duty to protect their citizens in accordance with national laws and international norms,” the statement said.

The statement added that a glaring discriminatory aspect of the report is that it has ignored the systematic persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims, in India, and especially Indian occupied Kashmir where they are subjected to alien domination and foreign occupation.

“Pakistan has often raised its own concerns internationally including with the Western governments and the US over the growing trend of Islamophobia in their own countries. At the United Nations, OIC and other platforms, Pakistan will continue to be part of global efforts to combat religious intolerance, discrimination based on religion and belief and Islamophobia,” the foreign office added. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rawalpindi 'qari' arrested after video of assaulting student goes viral

Rawalpindi 'qari' arrested after video of assaulting student goes viral

 Updated 9 hours ago
Punjab CM directs police to form plan to stop child abuse in province

Punjab CM directs police to form plan to stop child abuse in province

 Updated 9 hours ago
PM Imran congratulates Pakistani team for 'keeping their nerve under pressure'

PM Imran congratulates Pakistani team for 'keeping their nerve under pressure'

 Updated 10 hours ago
19 spots in Karachi where carelessness could prove dangerous or fatal

19 spots in Karachi where carelessness could prove dangerous or fatal

 Updated 11 hours ago
Three UK events featuring Saqib Nisar cancelled over ‘lack of public interest’

Three UK events featuring Saqib Nisar cancelled over ‘lack of public interest’

 Updated 2 days ago
PML-N MPAs meet PM Imran at Bani Gala: sources

PML-N MPAs meet PM Imran at Bani Gala: sources

 Updated 13 hours ago
Funds saved from defence budget be spent on Balochistan and erstwhile FATA, COAS asks PM

Funds saved from defence budget be spent on Balochistan and erstwhile FATA, COAS asks PM

 Updated 13 hours ago
No extension in amnesty scheme: FBR chairperson Shabbar Zaidi

No extension in amnesty scheme: FBR chairperson Shabbar Zaidi

 Updated 14 hours ago
'Selected' became taunt for PM that will continue till end of the world: Shehbaz

'Selected' became taunt for PM that will continue till end of the world: Shehbaz

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM