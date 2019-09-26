Karachi: Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme's online registration continues

Over 1.1 million citizens have so far been registered countrywide

KARACHI: The registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHC), a government project for the provision of affordable housing, has kicked-off for Karachi, with thousands registering themselves.

Official sources said over 1.1 million citizens have so far been registered countrywide and the online registration would continue till October 15.

"The registration process of NPHS was being continued at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA’s) E Sahulat Franchise Centres and online website with payment of Rs 250 as fee", a source said.

According to NADRA, so far 109,475 people have registered from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, 2,065 from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), 477,337 from Punjab, 130,981 from Sindh, 248,424 registrations from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 13,984 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 79,218 from Balochistan and 9,813 from Azad Kashmir have been registered as aspirants for getting houses under NPHS.

The applicants of ICT stood first with 248,424 registrations.

The applicant included over 70 per cent male, 30 per cent female.

25 per cent aspirants from Lahore registered themselves in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, 13 per cent aspirants applied from Rawalpindi registered themselves in the scheme while five per cent from Multan and 3.5 per cent hail from Karachi.

Most of the applicants were affluent, majority of applicants belong to middle-class, while farmers and others were only 10 per cent of the applicants.

Over 40 per cent applicants were salaried persons. The citizens can submit forms online at nadra.gov.pk'.