Friday Sep 27 2019
Rabi Pirzada's arrest warrants issued in exotic animals case

Friday Sep 27, 2019

Singer Rabi Peerzada. Photo: Facebook

A court in Lahore on Friday issued the arrest warrants of singer Rabi Pirzada for keeping wild animals as pets, according to reports coming in from the provincial capital. 

A hearing into the case was conducted in the Model Town court today during which Pirzada failed to appear despite summons being issued weeks ago. 

The court issued the arrest warrants of the Lahore-based singer after reprimanding her for the callous attitude towards the whole affair.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department began action against Rabi Pirzada for keeping wild animals, including four pythons, an alligator and snakes as pets at her parlour.

The wildlife protection department took the action against the singer for violating the Wildlife Act, according to which keeping exotic animals such as alligators, snakes, pythons and other reptiles is prohibited.

The issue came to attention as Rabi Pirzada’s pictures and videos on social media were aired by a TV channel, prompting officials into taking legal action.

