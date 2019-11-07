Can't connect right now! retry
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoes hernia operation

 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD:  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday underwent a hernia operation at a private hospital.

Abbasi, who is in judicial custody in connection with an inquiry into LNG scandal, was shifted to the hospital on November 4.

He is expected to stay in the medical facility for few more days.

According to details, the government has been informed about the former prime minister's stay in the hospital.

Also read: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi confined to jail cell for death-row inmates

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former prime minister on July 18.

The accountability court continues to extend his remand as the anti-graft body has yet to file a reference against the former premier.

Abbasi told the court on October 28 that a medical board had advised him to have a surgery.

He had requested the court to allow him to have the surgery on his own expenses from a private hospital.

The court had extended his remand till November 19.

